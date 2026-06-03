Khojiakbar Alijonov Injury: Dealing with minor calf issue

Alijonov felt discomfort in his calf muscle during training and is currently following an individual recovery program under medical supervision, with the UFA confirming he should be fully recovered within approximately one week, according to Zamin.

Alijonov is one of Uzbekistan's key defensive figures and his temporary absence from collective training is being monitored carefully by coach Fabio Cannavaro's staff, who are determined not to rush his return before the muscle is fully restored. The week-long recovery timeline means he should be back with the group well ahead of Uzbekistan's World Cup opener, with the federation expressing confidence that the issue will not develop into a major problem heading into the tournament.