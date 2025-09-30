Kvaratskhelia was off at halftime from the club's match over the weekend and will now miss further time, with the attacker left out for their massive match against Barcelona. This is a rough development for the club, as he has started in their past four games, with the location of the injury unknown. This will force a change while he is out, leaving holes for the club with Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) also out. Bradley Barcola (hamstring) could be his replacement, alongside Ibrahim Mbaye, Kang-In Lee and Senny Mayulu.