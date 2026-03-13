Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Brace and assist off bench
Kvaratskhelia scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Kvaratskhelia scored two goals and provided one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea, delivering a decisive impact off the bench. The winger once again showcased his natural attacking qualities, using his dribbling, acceleration and creativity to break defensive lines and create danger in the final third. The Georgian continues to be one of the most dangerous attacking threats, having scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 Champions League appearances this season.
