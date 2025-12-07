Kvaratskhelia delivered an outstanding performance on Saturday against Rennes, scoring two goals including a brilliant opener, remaining unstoppable with his dribbling skills and game intelligence inside the final 30 yards to trouble the opposition defense, and nearly adding to his tally with four shots and three chances created. The Georgian, who had only scored one goal from 26 shots in Ligue 1 this season before this match, had been struggling with his finishing, but this performance should do wonders for his confidence. He now has five goals and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.