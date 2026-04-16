Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Delivers one assist

Kvaratskhelia assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia played a key creative role in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, delivering an assist for Ousmane Dembele on the opening goal in the second half while constantly threatening between the lines and in transition. The winger added two key passes and remained heavily involved offensively throughout the match while also contributing defensively with two tackles and two interceptions. The Georgian has now recorded at least one goal contribution in five straight Champions League matches.