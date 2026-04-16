Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Delivers one assist
Kvaratskhelia assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.
Kvaratskhelia played a key creative role in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, delivering an assist for Ousmane Dembele on the opening goal in the second half while constantly threatening between the lines and in transition. The winger added two key passes and remained heavily involved offensively throughout the match while also contributing defensively with two tackles and two interceptions. The Georgian has now recorded at least one goal contribution in five straight Champions League matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, April 14: Picks, Predictions & Odds3 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8: Picks, Predictions & Odds9 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds31 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction79 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More