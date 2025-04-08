Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Dominates ahead of UCL clash

Kvaratskhelia assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Angers.

Kvaratskhelia looks to be in top form as PSG prepare for Wednesday's quarter-finals matchup with Aston Villa. In 90 minutes played against Angers on Saturday, the Georgian international won the most duels in the match with 11, registered one assist, created three chances, and completed two of his four dribbles. Kvaratskhelia now has five goal contributions in eight Ligue 1 starts this season.