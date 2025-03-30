Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Ends brief drought

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 6-1 win over St. Etienne.

Kvaratskhelia entered Saturday's game without having scored at least once in each of his last five appearances. He got himself out of the funk with what is his second goal since joining Paris Saint-Germain. PSG's team does not have much of a leeway for him to adapt gradually, so ideally, April is when his form begins to pick up as expected.