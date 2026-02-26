Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Finds the net
Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Monaco.
Kvaratskhelia scored after capitalizing on a rebound from an Achraf Hakimi shot that was poorly cleared by Philippe Kohn in Wednesday's clash against Monaco, ending his three-match run without a goal contribution. He added two key passes and four crosses. The Georgian winger has been in a somewhat difficult stretch but remains a locked-in starter when fully fit and confident, having started 19 of his 28 appearances this season while recording eight goals and six assists during that span.
