Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headshot

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Finds the net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Monaco.

Kvaratskhelia scored after capitalizing on a rebound from an Achraf Hakimi shot that was poorly cleared by Philippe Kohn in Wednesday's clash against Monaco, ending his three-match run without a goal contribution. He added two key passes and four crosses. The Georgian winger has been in a somewhat difficult stretch but remains a locked-in starter when fully fit and confident, having started 19 of his 28 appearances this season while recording eight goals and six assists during that span.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
31 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
116 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
150 days ago
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
SOC
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
273 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
274 days ago