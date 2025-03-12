Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Five shots in victory

Kvaratskhelia recorded five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout victory over Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia did not record a goal contribution Tuesday in the second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League but was among the most influential players on the pitch. The Georgian winger set a new season high with five shots since joining Paris and was also highly active defensively with three tackles, his highest tally this season. He needed some time to adapt to his new team but has been increasingly impactful, and his goal contributions could rise before the end of the season.