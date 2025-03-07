Fantasy Soccer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Four shots on target without goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Kvaratskhelia generated five shots (four on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia took five shots, which is more than in any game since he has joined PSG but was unable to get past Alisson who made four incredible saves from the forward. He also created two chances and took one corner in the match. In the home leg of the playoff phase competition against Brest, he scored a goal and provided an assist.

