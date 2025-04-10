Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Goal completes comeback

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Kvaratskhelia was excellent Wednesday in his nearly 90 minutes of play, registering a very crucial five shots, five chances created and seven crosses. However, his biggest impact came in the form of a goal, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute to complete the comeback before their eventual win. He now has three goal contributions in his past three outings, with two goals and one assist during that span.