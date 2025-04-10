Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headshot

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Goal completes comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Kvaratskhelia was excellent Wednesday in his nearly 90 minutes of play, registering a very crucial five shots, five chances created and seven crosses. However, his biggest impact came in the form of a goal, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute to complete the comeback before their eventual win. He now has three goal contributions in his past three outings, with two goals and one assist during that span.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now