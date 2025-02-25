Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Logs assist in win

Kvaratskhelia made an assist, had two shots (one on target), created four chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and drew five fouls during Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.

Kvaratskhelia was PSG's biggest threat during the entire game, generating chaos from both flanks with his mix of skill and creativity with his biggest highlight being the assist for Ousmane Dembele to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark. The worldclass winger is still adjusting to life in France, but things are starting to get going for him as he has two goals and three assists over seven appearances in all competitions since switching clubs.