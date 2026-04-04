Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Provides one assist

Kvaratskhelia assisted once to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Toulouse.

Kvaratskhelia delivered a strong performance on both ends of the pitch in Friday's 3-1 win over Toulouse, providing an assist for Ousmane Dembele in the first half while adding six shots, three key passes and five tackles. The winger continues his solid run of form, recording three goals and two assists in his last four appearances across all competitions and remaining a constant threat on the left side in attack.