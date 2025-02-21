Fantasy Soccer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Brest.

Kvaratskhelia recorded his first UCL start for PSG, recording a goal and an assist during the blowout with Wednesday. He's made two tournament appearances since his move from Napoli, collecting four chances created with two crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (two won) in the process.

