Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores brace

Kvaratskhelia scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Nantes.

Kvaratskhelia was the standout performer in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, opening the scoring in the first half by calmly converting a penalty into the bottom-left corner, before adding a superb second in the second half after collecting Ousmane Dembele's pass at the edge of the area and dancing past two defenders before curling into the far corner. The Georgian finished with two goals on three shots on target. Kvaratskhelia has scored 15 goals and delivered nine assists across all competition this season.