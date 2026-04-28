Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores brace

Kvaratskhelia scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich.

Kvaratskhelia was the standout performer in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich, leveling in the first half after Josip Stanisic failed to track his run as he cut inside and curled a wicked effort beyond Manuel Neuer, then making it 4-2 in the second half after collecting Achraf Hakimi's pass and firing home again. He also delivered a strong defensive shift, regularly tracking back to help contain Michael Olise, recording one tackle and one interception during the match. The Georgian winger has now registered at least one goal contribution in six consecutive Champions League appearances, taking his total to 17 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season.