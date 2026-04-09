Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headshot

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores one goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia delivered a decisive performance in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, scoring the second goal by rounding the goalkeeper with a brilliant move after a through ball from Joao Neves in the second half. The winger remained a constant threat on the left side, repeatedly driving at defenders and creating danger with his dribbling and movement, while also registering seven shots and two tackles. The Georgian continues his excellent Champions League campaign, now tallying eight goals and four assists in the competition this season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
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