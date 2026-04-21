Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores one goal off bench

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lyon.

Kvaratskhelia came on as a substitute in the second half of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Lyon at Parc des Princes, immediately injecting danger down the left flank by forcing Dominik Greif into a save with an angled attempt before curling a stunning long-range strike in off the far post in stoppage time, assisted by Fabian Ruiz. The Georgian has now scored five goals and delivered four assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season.