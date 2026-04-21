Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headshot

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores one goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lyon.

Kvaratskhelia came on as a substitute in the second half of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Lyon at Parc des Princes, immediately injecting danger down the left flank by forcing Dominik Greif into a save with an angled attempt before curling a stunning long-range strike in off the far post in stoppage time, assisted by Fabian Ruiz. The Georgian has now scored five goals and delivered four assists in 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
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