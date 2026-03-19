Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores opener
Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.
Kvaratskhelia delivered a strong performance in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Chelsea, opening the scoring early in the match while constantly pressing high, which led to four tackles. The winger remained a constant threat with his dribbling and ability to create danger in the final third, playing a key role in stretching the opposition defense. The Georgian was a key figure across both legs against Chelsea, recording three goals and one assist over the two matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds3 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction51 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction136 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction170 days ago
-
Football Predictions
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds293 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More