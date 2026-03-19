Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores opener

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Kvaratskhelia delivered a strong performance in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Chelsea, opening the scoring early in the match while constantly pressing high, which led to four tackles. The winger remained a constant threat with his dribbling and ability to create danger in the final third, playing a key role in stretching the opposition defense. The Georgian was a key figure across both legs against Chelsea, recording three goals and one assist over the two matches.