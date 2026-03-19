Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headshot

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Kvaratskhelia delivered a strong performance in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Chelsea, opening the scoring early in the match while constantly pressing high, which led to four tackles. The winger remained a constant threat with his dribbling and ability to create danger in the final third, playing a key role in stretching the opposition defense. The Georgian was a key figure across both legs against Chelsea, recording three goals and one assist over the two matches.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia See More
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
51 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
136 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
170 days ago
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
SOC
PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Bets, Picks & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
293 days ago