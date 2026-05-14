Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Scores opener
Kvaratskhelia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Lens.
Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 title-clinching win at Lens, receiving Ousmane Dembele's interception pass before producing a composed right-footed finish past Robin Risser in a one-on-one situation in the first half to silence a hostile Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The Georgian winger is a constant nightmare for defenses, thriving on quick combinations in behind and consistently being identified by opponents as the most dangerous player to contain. Kvaratskhelia has now scored eight goals and provided four assists across 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season, continuing to prove match after match that he is one of the best left wingers in Europe.
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