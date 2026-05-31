Khvicha Kvaratskhelia News: Wins crucial penalty in final

Kvaratskhelia recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout victory versus Arsenal.

Kvaratskhelia played a direct role in the decisive moment of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, driving at Cristhian Mosquera inside the penalty area in the second half and winning the penalty that Ousmane Dembele converted to level the match. The Georgian winger was subjected to constant double-teams throughout the contest, limiting his ability to influence the game in the way he usually does and forcing him to work in tight spaces whenever he received possession. Kvaratskhelia ends the 2025-26 Champions League campaign with 10 goals and six assists across 16 appearances, finishing as PSG's most decisive player during the knockout stages and one of the driving forces behind the club's successful title defense. Despite his outstanding season, he will be one of the most notable absentees from the 2026 World Cup, as Georgia national football team failed to qualify for the tournament.