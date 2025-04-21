Ki-Jana Hoever News: Eight crosses Sunday
Hoever registered eight crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Lille.
Hoever recorded eight crosses Sunday, his second most in a match this season, but failed to record a single accurate cross. He also did not take a shot or create a chance in the match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made two clearances and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now