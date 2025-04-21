Fantasy Soccer
Ki-Jana Hoever headshot

Ki-Jana Hoever News: Eight crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Hoever registered eight crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Lille.

Hoever recorded eight crosses Sunday, his second most in a match this season, but failed to record a single accurate cross. He also did not take a shot or create a chance in the match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made two clearances and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Ki-Jana Hoever
AJ Auxerre
