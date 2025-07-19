Ki-Jana Hoever News: Plays 62 minutes

Hoever (groin) started and played 62 minutes in a friendly against Burnley.

Hoever saw his first minute with Wolves this preseason after returning from his loan spell with an injury, seeing a solid match against Burnley. He earned 26 starts in 30 appearances with Auxerre last campaign and will hope he can replicate a similar season with Wolves if he remains to begin the season, as he is a young player who holds some promise, although his limits have yet to be truly tested in the Premier League since the 2022/23 campaign.