Ki-Jana Hoever News: Records assist

Hoever assisted once to go with three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Montpellier.

The assist marks Hoever's first since Nov. 24. Perhaps his latest log is an anomaly, considering he created more than two chances and got all of his three crosses to be accurate. For both categories going into the Montpellier game, Hoever had not reached either since the fall.