Kialonda Gaspar headshot

Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Called up after severe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Gaspar (knee) has been named in Lecce's squad list for Sunday's game versus Monza.

Gaspar has been on the shelf since early December due to a pair of knee injuries. He has been ramping up in training for a couple of weeks and could begin to be re-introduced. He was starting over Gaby Jean before getting hurt. He has recorded 24 tackles, 17 interceptions, 71 clearances and 21 blocks in 15 appearances, contributing to four clean sheets.

Kialonda Gaspar
Lecce
