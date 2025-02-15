Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Called up after severe injury
Gaspar (knee) has been named in Lecce's squad list for Sunday's game versus Monza.
Gaspar has been on the shelf since early December due to a pair of knee injuries. He has been ramping up in training for a couple of weeks and could begin to be re-introduced. He was starting over Gaby Jean before getting hurt. He has recorded 24 tackles, 17 interceptions, 71 clearances and 21 blocks in 15 appearances, contributing to four clean sheets.
