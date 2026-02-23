Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Diagnosed with serious knee sprain

Gaspar suffered a grade one lesion of the right MCL and a partial tear of the PCL, Lecce announced.

Gaspar won't be back anytime soon, and the staff and the doctors are still deliberating whether he needs surgery to make a full recovery, which would end his season prematurely. Jamiel Siebert will resume starting next to Tiago Gabriel, while Corrie Ndaba and Matias Perez will be the top defensive back-ups going forward.