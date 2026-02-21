Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Hurt immediately versus Inter
Gaspar left Saturday's clash against Inter in the early going due to a possible left knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Gaspar got his leg trapped underneath him in a tackle in the first minute of the game and bowed out with a visible limp. He's set for tests. Jamil Siebert came off the bench to replace him and would take over the position if Gaspar needed to miss time.
