Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Hurt immediately versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Gaspar left Saturday's clash against Inter in the early going due to a possible left knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Gaspar got his leg trapped underneath him in a tackle in the first minute of the game and bowed out with a visible limp. He's set for tests. Jamil Siebert came off the bench to replace him and would take over the position if Gaspar needed to miss time.

Kialonda Gaspar
Lecce
