Kialonda Gaspar Injury: Recovers from significant injury

Gaspar (knee) has successfully ramped up in training, Lecce announced.

Gaspar has been out since late February because of a severe knee injury, but the rehab has gone well, and he could be part of the squad for one of the last two games. It's not sure he'll be utilized, given his long absence and the fact that his replacements have been fine. He has helped secure one clean sheet in his last seven displays, registering nine tackles (three won), seven interceptions and 48 clearances.