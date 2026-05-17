Kialonda Gaspar News: Back available Sunday

Gaspar (knee) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Sassuolo, according to the club.

Gaspar's inclusion in the matchday squad is a significant milestone after being sidelined since late February with the knee injury. The defender's rehabilitation has progressed well, and while his involvement may be limited given the length of his absence and the performances of his replacements, his return to the squad is a welcome development for Lecce heading into the final two matches of the season.