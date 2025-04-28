Fantasy Soccer
Kialonda Gaspar headshot

Kialonda Gaspar News: Dialed in versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Gaspar recorded one shot (zero on goal), one tackle, one interception and nine clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Gaspar did a nice job in containing the Atalanta offense, which found the target only through a PK. He has notched at least four clearances, one interception and one tackle in four of the last five matches since returning from injury, adding five blocks. However, his team has been unable to blank the opponents in months.

Kialonda Gaspar
Lecce

