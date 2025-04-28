Kialonda Gaspar News: Dialed in versus Atalanta

Gaspar recorded one shot (zero on goal), one tackle, one interception and nine clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Gaspar did a nice job in containing the Atalanta offense, which found the target only through a PK. He has notched at least four clearances, one interception and one tackle in four of the last five matches since returning from injury, adding five blocks. However, his team has been unable to blank the opponents in months.