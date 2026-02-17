Kialonda Gaspar News: Notches eight clearances versus Cagliari

Gaspar drew two fouls and recorded two tackles (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Monday's 2-0 victory over Cagliari.

Gaspar filled the stat sheet as he often does, and Lecce managed to stifle the opponents in this one. He has recaptured a regular role over Jamil Siebert after AFCON and a three-game suspension. He has logged multiple clearances in every appearance so far, averaging seven per game. He has posted three tackles (one won), two intereptions and one block in the last three bouts.