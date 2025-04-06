Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kialonda Gaspar headshot

Kialonda Gaspar News: Solid against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gaspar generated three tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Gasper had a strong showing in his second appearance after recovering from a major injury, but the opponents found a way to score. He should start over Gaby Jean consistently the rest of the way. He has posted vie tackles (three won), two interceptions and two blocks in the last two matches.

Kialonda Gaspar
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now