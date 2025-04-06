Kialonda Gaspar News: Solid against Venezia
Gaspar generated three tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.
Gasper had a strong showing in his second appearance after recovering from a major injury, but the opponents found a way to score. He should start over Gaby Jean consistently the rest of the way. He has posted vie tackles (three won), two interceptions and two blocks in the last two matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now