Kieran Sargeant headshot

Kieran Sargeant Injury: Back in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Sargeant (lower body) has trained during the week ahead of Saturday's visit to Real Salt Lake, with manager Mikey Varas confirming that fact Friday, Sebastian Sanchez of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Sargeant missed the last four MLS matches after making three starts at left-back early in the campaign, but it's still unclear if he'll regain a significant role right away. If he eventually challenges Luca Bombino for a starting spot, he could have some defensive value, although San Diego have struggled to keep their goal unbeaten lately.

Kieran Sargeant
San Diego FC
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