Kieran Sargeant Injury: Out with injury
Sargeant is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Sargeant will not be with the club for the time being after suffering a lower-body injury, keeping the club without their left-back for a match or two. That said, this will force a change, with Luca Bombino likely to move to left-back while Oscar Verhoeven takes over at right-back.
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