Kieran Sargeant News: First assist of season

Sargeant assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Sargeant played a direct creative role in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati, providing the assist for Marcus Ingvartsen's first-half equalizer before being replaced at halftime as manager Mikey Varas adjusted his side's shape against Cincinnati's increasingly dangerous transitions. The American left-back operates as an overlapping full-back who contributes regularly in the final third while also offering defensive stability on the left side of San Diego's back four. Sargeant has now recorded one assist across seven MLS appearances this season.