Kieran Sargeant headshot

Kieran Sargeant News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Sargeant (lower body) is available off the bench in Saturday's meeting with Portland Timbers.

Sargeant made three starts at left-back at the beginning of the season before being sidelined with a fitness issue. While he's not guaranteed to get heavily involved, the young defender could continue to find opportunities in the rotation with Ian Pilcher while Luca Bombino (lower body) is out.

Kieran Sargeant
San Diego FC
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