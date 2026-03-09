Kieran Sargeant News: Solid defensive work in clean sheet

Sargeant registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Sargeant put in an impressive defensive display, leading his team in interceptions with three alongside two tackles and two clearances, while also contributing offensively with one chance created and one shot. The left back is off to a great start in his debut season with San Diego, accumulating four tackles, four interceptions and five clearances across the opening three games as his side kept three consecutive clean sheets.