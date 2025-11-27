Trippier suffered a minor hamstring injury in training on Friday that turned out slightly more serious than expected since he could be set to miss three weeks to one month to recover from the issue. That will keep Trippier out of the next four matches at least and, worst case scenario, he could miss around eight in total. This is a blow for Newcastle since Valentino Livramento is just returning from a knee injury and will not be able to ease his load with the Englishman out as he will have to replace him in the backline.