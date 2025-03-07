Kieran Trippier Injury: Expected to return
Trippier (back) is expected to return for Monday's trip to West Ham, according to manager Eddie Howe. "We've still got two more training sessions before Monday night's game - at the moment that would be enough. Fingers crossed we can keep everyone else fit."
Trippier was a doubt for Monday's clash due to a back issue, but it appears it was a minor one. The right-back has fallen largely out of favor, but should still provide depth and a different option off the bench. Trippier has yet to tally a goal contribution in all competitions.
