Kieran Trippier Injury: Questionable to return this season

Trippier (calf) is dealing with a minor injury and is now questionable to return this season, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Olly Hawkins of the NUFC Blog. "Kieran has a calf problem. We don't think it's serious, but we don't know if we'll see him before the end of the season."

