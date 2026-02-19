Kieran Trippier News: Assists in win

Trippier assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 6-1 win against Qarabag.

Trippier's crossing volume was down to just two on the night, his lowest of the season. But one delivery found Thiaw, who scored from a header, giving Trippier his second Champions League assist and first since November. Across his last five appearances, the right back has created 10 chances, sent in 26 crosses, and contributed defensively with eight tackles, 15 clearances, one interception and one block.