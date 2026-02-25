Kieran Trippier headshot

Kieran Trippier News: Back to back UCL assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Trippier assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Qarabag.

Trippier set up Sven Botman's goal, recording assists in both legs of the tie. The right back has created two or more chances in six of his last seven matches and now has three assists in the Champions League. However, he is still without a league goal contribution this season despite creating 23 chances in 15 appearances.

Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
