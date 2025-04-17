Kieran Trippier News: Notches assist
Trippier assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.
Trippier saw a solid match on both sides of the ball Wednesday, with the defender starting his day by finding Jacob Murphy in the 14th minute for an assist. He would also add two chances created and four crosses. His defensive effort was also decent, registering three clearances and four tackles.
