Kieran Trippier News: Provides two assists in victory

Trippier assisted twice to go with 12 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Trippier assisted both Dan Burn's and William Osula's goals with precise crosses from the right flank. His deliveries were instrumental in breaking down Ipswich's defense, especially after they were reduced to ten men. Trippier recorded two season highs with 12 crosses and eight corners Saturday, and his performance underscores his importance in Newcastle's attacking build-up play. He will aim to contribute again Sunday against the Seagulls.