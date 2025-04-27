Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kieran Trippier headshot

Kieran Trippier News: Provides two assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Trippier assisted twice to go with 12 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Trippier assisted both Dan Burn's and William Osula's goals with precise crosses from the right flank. His deliveries were instrumental in breaking down Ipswich's defense, especially after they were reduced to ten men. Trippier recorded two season highs with 12 crosses and eight corners Saturday, and his performance underscores his importance in Newcastle's attacking build-up play. He will aim to contribute again Sunday against the Seagulls.

Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now