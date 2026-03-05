Kieran Trippier headshot

Kieran Trippier News: Sets up late winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 5:07pm

Trippier assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Trippier picked out Will Osula in space, with the forward doing most of the work to finish brilliantly. The right back held his own defensively despite some difficult moments, registering four tackles, two interceptions and a season high 10 clearances. The assist was his third in the last five games across all competitions, a run in which he has created eight chances and delivered 14 crosses.

