Kieran Trippier News: Starting against West Ham
Trippier (back) is in the starting XI for Monday's trip to West Ham.
Trippier is back in the starting XI for Monday's clash after overcoming a back injury. The defender passed all the late fitness checks and was deemed fully fit for Monday. Valentino Livramento slides over to left-back with Trippier fully fit and able to take over the right side of the defense once more.
