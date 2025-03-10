Fantasy Soccer
Kieran Trippier News: Starting against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Trippier (back) is in the starting XI for Monday's trip to West Ham.

Trippier is back in the starting XI for Monday's clash after overcoming a back injury. The defender passed all the late fitness checks and was deemed fully fit for Monday. Valentino Livramento slides over to left-back with Trippier fully fit and able to take over the right side of the defense once more.

