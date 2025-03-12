Kieran Trippier News: Two chances created

Trippier recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Trippier picked up his second start in three league games, and his seventh start in 17 league appearances this season. This also marked the first time on the campaign that he played a full 90 minutes of action. Additionally, this marked the second time on the season that he accounted for at least two chances created, and the third time that he accounted for at least five crosses in a match.