Kieran Trippier News: Will leave Newcastle this summer

Trippier will depart Newcastle United when his contract expires this summer, the club announced, bringing an end to a four-and-a-half year stint at St. James' Park, Sporting director Ross Wilson commented. "Kieran should be so proud of the contribution he has made to Newcastle United's progress over the last four-and-a-half years. I've admired Kieran from a distance for many years, and seeing him up close in recent months has only reinforced the impact he has as a leader, both in the dressing room and on the pitch. When the time comes, Kieran will leave with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Newcastle United. We wish him every success in whatever comes next."

Trippier joined the Magpies in January 2022 when the club was in the Premier League's relegation places and leaves having made over 150 appearances, scoring four goals. He has been a key part of two Champions League qualification campaigns and played the full 90 minutes in the 2025 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, contributing an assist on the opening goal. This season he has logged 1,462 Premier League minutes with one assist in what has been a reduced but still meaningful role with the Magpies, with Valentino Livramento having taken over as the first-choice right-back. The 35-year-old will now move on as a free agent this summer with his legacy at Newcastle firmly cemented.