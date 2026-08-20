Kieran Yusuf Morrison News: Joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

Morrison has completed a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Morrison has been with Liverpool since Under-14 level and has been a regular for the club's Under-21 side in recent years, making his senior debut by starting a Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace at Anfield last October, one of two appearances he made in the competition. Morrison is expected to gain valuable senior experience in League One as the 19-year-old looks to continue his development away from Anfield.