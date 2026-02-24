Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: 11 crosses in Monday's loss
Dewsbury-Hall had one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Dewsbury-Hall recorded a season-high 11 crosses Monday, however he failed to record accurate cross despite that high volume. He also created one chance and took one off-target shot on the attack. Ultimately it was a disappointing performance for him considering his high volume, so he'll look to bounce back Saturday at Newcastle.
