Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headshot

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall News: 11 crosses in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Dewsbury-Hall had one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Dewsbury-Hall recorded a season-high 11 crosses Monday, however he failed to record accurate cross despite that high volume. He also created one chance and took one off-target shot on the attack. Ultimately it was a disappointing performance for him considering his high volume, so he'll look to bounce back Saturday at Newcastle.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton
More Stats & News
